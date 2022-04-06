Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Lowered to €115.00 at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $114.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.