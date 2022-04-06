Reviewing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 19.64% 35.83% 9.79% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextNav’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $35.67 billion 1.99 $7.01 billion $43.62 10.41 NextNav $760,000.00 964.34 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northrop Grumman and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 6 4 0 2.40 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus target price of $432.11, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.60%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, and produces weapons and mission systems. It offers products and services, such as integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems. This segment also provides command and control and weapons systems, including munitions and missiles; precision strike weapons; propulsion, such as air-breathing and hypersonic systems; gun systems and precision munitions; life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems, and aircraft; and logistics support, sustainment, operation, and modernization for air, sea, and ground systems. The company's Mission Systems segment offers cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. This segment also provides airborne multifunction sensors; maritime/land systems and sensors; navigation, targeting, and survivability solutions; and networked information solutions. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

