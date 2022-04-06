Financial Comparison: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Centerra Gold pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.28 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.64 Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.95 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.53%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Centerra Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit and Zondernaam PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

