Truist Financial Comments on Affimed’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

