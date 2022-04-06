FY2024 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($6.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

