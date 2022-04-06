EastGroup Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EGP opened at $205.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.68. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $85,438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.
About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.