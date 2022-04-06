Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

