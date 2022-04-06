Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Donegal Group in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.31 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Donegal Group by 497.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Donegal Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

