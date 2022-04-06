William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $165.74 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.02. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.