Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

