Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Daseke posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Daseke by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Daseke has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.