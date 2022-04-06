SunCoke Energy (SXC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

3/30/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

3/22/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

3/18/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

3/10/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/17/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/12/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/5/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

