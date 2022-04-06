Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Lowered to SEK 560

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 620 to SEK 560 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.50.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.