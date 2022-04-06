Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

