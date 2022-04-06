MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

