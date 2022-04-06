Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last 90 days. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

