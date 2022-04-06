ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 34 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 34 target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

