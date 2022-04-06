Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.38. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

