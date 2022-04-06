FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

