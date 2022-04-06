Arhaus, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
