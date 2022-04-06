Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mattel, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

