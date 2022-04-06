Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

CRNX opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,989 shares of company stock worth $544,183. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.