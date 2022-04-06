B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

