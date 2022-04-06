FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

