Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SVRA stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.25.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Savara by 8.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

