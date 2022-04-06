Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.