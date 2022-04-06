TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TASK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

