TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.40. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.