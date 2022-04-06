VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.95.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
