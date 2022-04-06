WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $238.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $177.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $321.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in WD-40 by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

