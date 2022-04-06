FY2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

SIEGY opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.