Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,751,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

