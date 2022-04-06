KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

