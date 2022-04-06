NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 3.8%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 47,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 105,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.62, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

