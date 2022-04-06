ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Down 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.