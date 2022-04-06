US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Trading Down 1.1%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 6,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.