Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NOMD opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.62. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

