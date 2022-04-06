Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,876,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zogenix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after buying an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

