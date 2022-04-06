Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

