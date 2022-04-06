Zacks Investment Research Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

