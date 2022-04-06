Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “
Shares of JTKWY opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.