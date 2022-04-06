Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

