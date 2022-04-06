Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
