Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Hold

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $640.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

