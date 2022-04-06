GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GP. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GP opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

