Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

ELOX stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.