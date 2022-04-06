Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Head to Head Analysis

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95%

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33 Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Embark Technology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.53 $9.52 million $0.01 2,109.11 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

