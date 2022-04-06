Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and PEDEVCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.77 $20.10 billion $5.16 10.64 PEDEVCO $15.86 million 7.01 -$1.30 million ($0.01) -130.00

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shell and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00 PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.37% 11.34% 4.83% PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shell beats PEDEVCO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

