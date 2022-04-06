Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.72 million and the highest is $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $223.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.09 million to $225.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $245.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.42 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.