Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 171.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

