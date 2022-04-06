DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays cut DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. DCC has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

